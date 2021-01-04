Apple makes some of the best laptops money can buy. The company's MacBooks have a sleek form factor but they sure pack a punch. However, to get the best out of your machine, you need some additional hardware accessories, especially if you're using one of the latest models that just provide Thunderbolt 3/USB Type-C ports. Here, we present our favorite MacBook accessories for 2021.

Accessory #1 Angelbird USB Type-C hub

Apple's latest MacBooks have ditched the USB Type-A, HDMI, and other ports to favor Type-C/Thunderbolt ports. However, with a simple Type-C hub, you can get access to multiple ports. Our choice is the Angelbird Type-C hub, which offers three USB 3.2 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a Type-C port with 100W pass through charging, a card reader, a 4K HDMI connection, and a wired Ethernet port.

Accessory #2 Samsung T7 portable SSD storage

Since MacBook's internal storage is expensive, you can opt for a fast and portable SSD in case you are running low on storage. The Samsung T7, available in 500GB/1TB/2TB storage options, is one of the fastest portable SSDs. It uses PCIe NVMe technology to offer sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, respectively. It is compatible with PC, Android devices, and gaming consoles.

Accessory #3 RAVPower PD Pioneer portable charger

While MacBooks offer excellent battery life, it is always useful to carry a portable charger if you are an on-go-person. The RAVPower PD Pioneer is a 20,000mAh portable charger cum power bank, which can charge your MacBook at up to 45W via the power delivery port. It can also simultaneously charge your phone at 15W via the iSmart port.

Accessory #4 AMX PD Type-C to Type-C cable

Your MacBook comes with a 2m Type-C to Type-C cable to connect the laptop with the supplied wall charger. However, if you're looking for a quality replacement cable, the AMX PD Type-C to Type-C is great. It is an affordable and durable braided cable with a power delivery of up to 100W and maximum data transfer speeds up to 10Gbps on compatible devices.

Accessory #5 Mujjo MacBook Sleeve