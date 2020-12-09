Samsung is working to unveil its next batch of flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra in January 2021. In the latest development, Android Police has shared the official teasers of the upcoming handsets, revealing their key design features. The S21 series will come with a new camera island, proportionate bezels, and flagship-grade internals. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S21 series: At a glance

As per the leaks, the S21 series will feature a punch-hole design with ultra-slim bezels and a new camera bump that tapers down and merges with the metallic frame. The S21 and S21+ will sport a 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch Full-HD+ LTPS screen, respectively. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will bear a 6.8-inch QHD+ LTPO display. They are likely to come with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The S21 and S21+ will have a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera. For selfies, they will offer a 12MP snapper. The Ultra model will sport a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP (3x zoom) telephoto camera, a 10MP (10x zoom) periscope lens, and a Laser autofocus unit. It will pack a 40MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy S21 series will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 processor, depending on the region. They will come with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra will pack 4,000mAh, 4,800mAh, and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively, and offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G connectivity, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will they cost?