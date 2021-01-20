Heinrich Klaasen will be leading South Africa in the T20Is against Pakistan next month. SA, who have traveled to Pakistan, will play a two-Test series, starting January 26. Post that, the two sides will play three T20Is. Notably, Klaasen has the experience of leading the Titans across formats. He has also led the Spartans in the 2019 edition of the MSL. Here's more.

Protocols COVID regulations see SA hand captaincy to Klaasen for T20Is

The Proteas Test team led by Quinton de Kock will return to South Africa after the completion of the series. This strategy forms part of the measures put by Cricket South Africa to ensure the side can fulfil the overseas travel COVID-19 quarantine protocol ahead of the team's series against Australia. A statement by CSA was released on Tuesday.

Smith Smith on finding innovative ways amid coronavirus pandemic

CSA's director of cricket, Graeme Smith, said the coronavirus pandemic has compelled sporting bodies to find innovative ways of ensuring sporting events take place. "The Covid-19 pandemic has compelled sporting bodies to find innovative ways of ensuring tours and sporting events take place as planned or with as little disruption to revised plans as possible," the release quoted Smith.

Series Smith wants SA to be fully prepared for Australia series

Smith said that CSA has had to do a bit of outside-of-the-box thinking to ensure that one is fully prepared for a home Test series against Australia. He also added that they are concluding plans for how the coaching and support staff will also be managed for the two tours. Smith said given the current COVID-19 scenario, these measures are the way forward.

Details Key details about the squad

The T20I squad of 18 includes 14 of the 24 who were beaten 3-0 by England in November-December. Also, just four players from the current Test squad have been included. The likes of George Linde, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lutho Sipamla are these four players. Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Glenton Stuurman, Ryan Rickleton and off-spinner Jacques Snyman are the uncapped players selected.

Information A look at the Proteas T20I squad