Last updated on Jan 14, 2021, 11:06 am

An injury-hit Team India is all set to take on Australia in the fourth Test at the Gabba in Brisbane from Friday onwards. India drew the game at the SCG in a defining manner which in turn has seen the series be tied at 1-1. With everything to play for, one expects both sides to go for the kill in the Brisbane Test.

Team news 4th Test match: Team news and selection

For Australia, Will Pucovski has been ruled out with a shoulder injury. Marcus Harris will replace Pucovski in the starting XI. It's India, who are under the mat with several injuries bothering them. Jasprit Bumrah, Hanuma Vihari, and Ravindra Jadeja are all ruled out with respective injuries. Meanwhile, R Ashwin has a back issue and will be monitored.

#AUSvIND Can India weather the storm once again?

One expects Australia to come hard at the Gabba after not being able to close down the game in Brisbane. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith remain the major threats with the bat. Team India looks inexperienced in the pace department. Also, the attributes Jadeja brings will be missed. India's top four batsmen need to deal with the Australian bowlers led by Pat Cummins.

Details Conditions, pitch report, timing and TV listing

The match could get interrupted by rain on several occasions throughout the Test. As far as the pitch is concerned, batsmen will get assistance. Meanwhile, the pacers need to work hard to get something from the track. The spinners will be favored by the extra bounce. The match is set to start at 5:30 AM IST. Live telecast: Sony Ten Network, Sony LIV app.

Records Records that can be scripted in the fourth Test

Steve Smith (7,449) needs 51 more to surpass 7,500 runs in Test cricket. He needs 76 to get past former Australian batsman Mark Taylor (7,525). Cheteshwar Pujara (6,030) needs 51 more to get past Gundappa Viswanath (6,080) to become India's 10th-highest scorer in Tests. Nathan Lyon needs four wickets to register the mark of 400 in Test cricket (396).

Information Dream11 team prediction: Labuschagne and Pujara get leadership nods