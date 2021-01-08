Star batsman Steve Smith finally ended his run-drought as he fired his 27th Test ton on Day 2 of the ongoing SCG Test. His spectacular century came in the second session, however, the middle-order couldn't support him. As a result, Australia got bundled out for 338 in the first innings. For India, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja remained the pick of bowlers. Here is more.

2nd Session How did 2nd session pan out?

The hosts started on 249/5 in the second session after Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah gave India crucial breakthroughs, earlier this morning. Although wickets kept falling on the other end, Smith continued with his carnage. After a while, his blistering innings of 131 came to an end with a direct hit from Jadeja. Notably, the Indians batted the rest of the session easily (26/0).

Smith First Test hundred in 14 innings

Middle-order batsman Smith's quest for a ton got over as he fired one (27th Test hundred) against India. This was his first hundred after 14 Test innings, the most he has had between two centuries in his career. Interestingly, this was his first Test ton in 22 innings outside The Ashes, since smashing 111 against India in Dharamsala (2017).

Information Joint-most Test hundreds against India

With an astonishing knock, Smith has joined an elite club of veterans. He (25 innings) now has the joint-most Test centuries (eight) against India along with Gary Sobers (30 innings), Viv Richards (41 innings), and Ricky Ponting (51 innings).

Bowling Jadeja, Bumrah remove Australia's lower middle-order