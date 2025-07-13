The feature was first introduced in May

Gemini app for Android adds chat search to find conversations

By Akash Pandey 01:23 pm Jul 13, 202501:23 pm

What's the story

Google has added a chat search feature to its Gemini app for Android users. The new addition makes it easier for users to find old conversations. The feature can be accessed from the navigation drawer and offers a full-screen search experience. It was first introduced on the web (gemini.google.com) in May, followed by iOS support, aiming to improve chat search consistency across devices.