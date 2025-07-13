Gemini app for Android adds chat search to find conversations
What's the story
Google has added a chat search feature to its Gemini app for Android users. The new addition makes it easier for users to find old conversations. The feature can be accessed from the navigation drawer and offers a full-screen search experience. It was first introduced on the web (gemini.google.com) in May, followed by iOS support, aiming to improve chat search consistency across devices.
Feature availability
The chat search feature is still in a limited release, meaning not all users will see the new navigation drawer or hamburger button immediately. iOS users will have to wait a bit longer for these updates. The colorful Gemini glow isn't universal yet, with some areas still displaying older logos.
Information
New 'Hello' message and thinking ring
Google has also released version 16.26 of its app, bringing a new blue "Hello" message and a four-color thinking ring. These changes are aimed at providing a more consistent look across Android and iOS platforms.