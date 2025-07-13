Page Loader
Gemini app for Android adds chat search to find conversations
The feature was first introduced in May

By Akash Pandey
Jul 13, 2025
01:23 pm
What's the story

Google has added a chat search feature to its Gemini app for Android users. The new addition makes it easier for users to find old conversations. The feature can be accessed from the navigation drawer and offers a full-screen search experience. It was first introduced on the web (gemini.google.com) in May, followed by iOS support, aiming to improve chat search consistency across devices.

Feature availability

The feature is not widely available yet

The chat search feature is still in a limited release, meaning not all users will see the new navigation drawer or hamburger button immediately. iOS users will have to wait a bit longer for these updates. The colorful Gemini glow isn't universal yet, with some areas still displaying older logos.

Information

New 'Hello' message and thinking ring

Google has also released version 16.26 of its app, bringing a new blue "Hello" message and a four-color thinking ring. These changes are aimed at providing a more consistent look across Android and iOS platforms.