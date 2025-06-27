Google's new 'Doppl' app helps you virtually try on outfits

Google has launched a new experimental app called Doppl, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help users visualize how different outfits would look on them. The app is available for download on iOS and Android in the US. Doppl works by letting you upload a full-body photo of yourself and then try out different outfits using photos or screenshots of clothing items.

Innovative tool AI-generated videos for a more realistic experience Once you select an outfit to try on, Doppl creates a stylized image of a virtual version of yourself wearing it. The app can even turn these static images into AI-generated videos, giving you a better idea of how the outfit would look on you in real life. This unique feature sets Doppl apart from Google's previous virtual try-on technology that showed items on different models' bodies.

User experience Doppl is based on Google Shopping's virtual try-on capabilities Doppl is a standalone app that builds on Google Shopping's recently launched virtual try-on capabilities. The tech giant hopes the new app will make it easier for users to access this feature while exploring their style in a fun and interactive way. "We hope Doppl helps you explore your style in new and exciting ways," Google said in a blog post announcing the launch of the app.