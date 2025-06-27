Google's new 'Doppl' app helps you virtually try on outfits
What's the story
Google has launched a new experimental app called Doppl, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help users visualize how different outfits would look on them. The app is available for download on iOS and Android in the US. Doppl works by letting you upload a full-body photo of yourself and then try out different outfits using photos or screenshots of clothing items.
Innovative tool
AI-generated videos for a more realistic experience
Once you select an outfit to try on, Doppl creates a stylized image of a virtual version of yourself wearing it. The app can even turn these static images into AI-generated videos, giving you a better idea of how the outfit would look on you in real life. This unique feature sets Doppl apart from Google's previous virtual try-on technology that showed items on different models' bodies.
User experience
Doppl is based on Google Shopping's virtual try-on capabilities
Doppl is a standalone app that builds on Google Shopping's recently launched virtual try-on capabilities. The tech giant hopes the new app will make it easier for users to access this feature while exploring their style in a fun and interactive way. "We hope Doppl helps you explore your style in new and exciting ways," Google said in a blog post announcing the launch of the app.
User interaction
Users can also share their AI-generated outfit previews
Doppl also offers a social and practical side to the experience. You can save your favorite looks, browse through your virtual wardrobe, and even share your AI-generated outfit previews with friends or on social media. The app is currently available only in the US but it remains to be seen if Google will expand its reach further down the line.