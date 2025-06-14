What's the story

Google has expanded its innovative Audio Overviews feature to Search.

The feature was first introduced in NotebookLM, Google's AI-based note-taking and research assistant.

Leveraging the latest Gemini models, Audio Overviews provides users with an alternative method of digesting and understanding information.

"An audio overview can help you get a lay of the land, offering a convenient, hands-free way to absorb information, whether you're multitasking or simply prefer an audio experience," Google announced in a blog post.