Google brings AI-powered Audio Overviews to Search
What's the story
Google has expanded its innovative Audio Overviews feature to Search.
The feature was first introduced in NotebookLM, Google's AI-based note-taking and research assistant.
Leveraging the latest Gemini models, Audio Overviews provides users with an alternative method of digesting and understanding information.
"An audio overview can help you get a lay of the land, offering a convenient, hands-free way to absorb information, whether you're multitasking or simply prefer an audio experience," Google announced in a blog post.
Feature details
How Audio Overview can help users
The feature is now available in Labs, Google's experimental program.
Users will see the option to generate a short Audio Overview if Google deems it useful for their specific query.
Once an Audio Overview is generated, users will see a basic audio player with play/pause buttons, a volume control, and an option to change the playback speed.
Interaction features
What happens after it is generated?
Google will provide links in the audio player to indicate where it sourced its information from.
If you want to learn more about a topic after listening to an Audio Overview, simply click on these links for further exploration.Users can also provide feedback by rating each Audio Overview with a thumbs up or down.
Target audience
Google reportedly hurting traffic for news publishers
Audio Overviews in Search builds on AI Overviews, the AI-generated summaries Google provides for certain queries.
With this new feature, Google is targeting people who are auditory learners or want more accessible ways to get information.
The move comes after a Wall Street Journal report found that Google's AI Overviews and other AI-powered tools are hurting traffic for news publishers.