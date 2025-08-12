Tim David's eighth T20I half-century goes in vain: Stats

Australia batter Tim David continues his rich vein of form in T20I cricket. For the second successive match, David's blade produced a thunderous knock, albeit in a losing cause this time. David, who hammered a match-winning 83 in the series opener, scored 50 against South Africa at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin. However, the Aussies fell 53 runs short while chasing 219.

Chase How the run-chase panned out Australia had a patchy start as they lost Travis Head and Cameron Green in the powerplay. With Australia down to 29/2, skipper Mitchell Marsh and Tim David launched a scathing counter-attack. This kept the required rate under check. Although Marsh departed, David's 23-ball half-century kept Australia alive. However, Kagiso Rabada dismissed him. Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey accelerated, but SA successfully pushed for wickets.

Knock Second successive half-century As mentioned, a terrific knock from David saved Australia from an early collapse. He hammered 50 off 24 balls, a knock laced with 4 fours and 4 sixes. The Australian dasher scored a half-century in his second successive T20I. He slammed a match-winning 83 in the series opener, helping Australia claim a 17-run win. He shone after the hosts were down to 75/6.