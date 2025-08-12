2nd T20I: South Africa beat Australia, level three-match series

After losing the series opener, South Africa bounced back to beat Australia in the 2nd T20I. The Proteas successfully defended 218, bowling the Aussies out (165). Tim David's second successive 50-plus score went in vain. SA were earlier powered by a blistering and historic ton from Dewald Brevis . His 126-run stand with Tristan Stubbs bolstered SA. The three-match series is now level at 1-1.

SA innings Brevis powers SA past 200 Being invited to bat, SA saw a 34-run opening partnership between skipper Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton. However, Glenn Maxwell took two quick wickets to bring SA down to 57/3. The next 10 overs saw Brevis hammer the Australian bowlers. Stubbs played second fiddle in his 126-run stand with Brevis. While SA were seven down, Brevis's 125* took SA to 218/7 in 20 overs.

AUS innings How Australia's chase panned out Australia had a patchy start as they lost Travis Head and Cameron Green in the powerplay. With Australia down to 29/2, skipper Mitchell Marsh and Tim David launched a scathing counter-attack. This kept the required rate under check. Although Marsh departed, David's 23-ball half-century kept Australia alive. However, Kagiso Rabada dismissed him. Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey accelerated, but Australia fell 53 runs short.

Brevis Second-fastest T20I ton for SA SA's win was scripted by Brevis, who slammed an unbeaten 125 off 56 balls (12 fours and 8 sixes). It was his maiden T20I ton. According to ESPNcricinfo, Brevis registered the second-fastest century for South Africa in T20I cricket (41 balls). He is only behind David Miller, who hammered a ton off 35 balls against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom in 27.

Score Highest individual score for SA in T20Is As per ESPNcricinfo, Brevis's 125* is now the highest individual score for South Africa in T20I cricket. The talented dasher surpassed Faf du Plessis, who scored 119 against West Indies in Johannesburg in 2015. As per Cricbuzz, Brevis also recorded the highest individual score in T20Is against Australia. He went past Ruturaj Gaikwad, who slammed an unbeaten 123 in Guwahati in 2023.

Feat A unique feat for Brevis Brevis scored 30 runs against Maxwell, 26 against Josh Hazlewood, 26 against Adam Zampa, 22 against Sean Abbott, and 21 against Ben Dwarshius in the match. As per Cricbuzz, he became only the second batter to record 20-plus runs against five bowlers in a T20I. He joined Reeza Hendricks, who did so against Pakistan in Centurion in 2024.

David David hammers 24-ball 50 As mentioned, a terrific knock from David saved Australia from an early collapse. He hammered 50 off 24 balls, a knock laced with 4 fours and 4 sixes. The Australian dasher scored a half-century in his second successive T20I. He slammed a match-winning 83 in the series opener. David now owns 1,466 runs at a strike rate of 168.50 in T20Is.

Information Record stand for SA Brevis and Stubbs added 126 runs, the first century stand for SA against Australia in over a decade (T20Is). This was also the second-highest partnership for any wicket for SA against Australia, behind 129 by Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw in Adelaide in 2014.