Former New Zealand cricketer Tom Bruce to play for Scotland
What's the story
Former New Zealand international cricketer Tom Bruce has switched his international allegiance to Scotland. The 34-year-old top-order batter will represent his new team in the impending Cricket World Cup League 2 matches in Canada, starting August 27. Bruce qualified to play for Scotland through his father, who was born in Edinburgh. He earlier played 17 T20Is for the Black Caps.
Career highlights
Domestic career and international appearances
Bruce started his domestic career with Central Districts in 2014. He featured in 17 T20Is for New Zealand between 2017 and 2020. The top-order batter scored 279 T20I runs at a strike rate of 122.36 for NZ. He was last seen playing for Central Districts at the Global Super League in Guyana. In a statement issued by Cricket Scotland, Bruce expressed his excitement about representing Scotland on the world stage and helping the team achieve success.
Past involvement
Brief stint with Scotland development side in 2016
As per a report by ESPNcricinfo, Bruce had a brief stint with the Scotland Development side in 2016. He said, "I was involved briefly in the set-up back in 2016, and it was an awesome experience." Bruce also expressed his eagerness to help the team play consistent quality cricket and ultimately qualify for a World Cup.
Journey
A look at Bruce's journey
Bruce first made headlines when he smashed 223 runs with a strike rate of 140.25 for Central Districts in the 2015/16 Super Smash. His splendid run earned him his maiden cap during the 2017 T20I series against Bangladesh. However, he struggled to replicate that success at the international level with just two half-centuries from his 17 T20I innings.