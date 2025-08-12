Former New Zealand cricketer Tom Bruce to play for Scotland

Former New Zealand international cricketer Tom Bruce has switched his international allegiance to Scotland. The 34-year-old top-order batter will represent his new team in the impending Cricket World Cup League 2 matches in Canada, starting August 27. Bruce qualified to play for Scotland through his father, who was born in Edinburgh. He earlier played 17 T20Is for the Black Caps.

Career highlights Domestic career and international appearances Bruce started his domestic career with Central Districts in 2014. He featured in 17 T20Is for New Zealand between 2017 and 2020. The top-order batter scored 279 T20I runs at a strike rate of 122.36 for NZ. He was last seen playing for Central Districts at the Global Super League in Guyana. In a statement issued by Cricket Scotland, Bruce expressed his excitement about representing Scotland on the world stage and helping the team achieve success.

Past involvement Brief stint with Scotland development side in 2016 As per a report by ESPNcricinfo, Bruce had a brief stint with the Scotland Development side in 2016. He said, "I was involved briefly in the set-up back in 2016, and it was an awesome experience." Bruce also expressed his eagerness to help the team play consistent quality cricket and ultimately qualify for a World Cup.