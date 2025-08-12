Is Nitish Kumar Reddy fit for Asia Cup? Details here

Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is on the road to recovery after suffering a left knee injury. The injury occurred during a gym session just days before the England-India 4th Test at Old Trafford. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed his exclusion from the remaining two Tests due to this injury. With nearly a month to go for the T20 Asia Cup , Reddy is likely to recover in time.

Recovery update Reddy's knee injury update Initially, it was feared that Reddy's knee injury would keep him for a long haul. However, it has now been confirmed that the damage is minor. A Grade I knee injury means his ligament isn't torn but has suffered some minor damage. This type of injury usually takes about three to four weeks to heal completely.

Rehab journey Reddy aiming for Asia Cup spot After returning to India, Reddy started his rehab at home before moving to the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru last week. A BCCI official said, "So far, his rehab has gone well. Things will be clearer by next week." The official also added that Reddy is "certainly striving to make the Asia Cup squad and hasn't given up hope at all."