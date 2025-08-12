Duleep Trophy: Listing pairs with 350-plus partnerships in the competition

The Duleep Trophy 2025 is set to begin on August 28 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The tournament will feature six zonal teams—Central, East, North, North East, South, and West—competing in a knockout format. The tournament will kick off with two quarter-finals, followed by as many semi-finals and a final. Meanwhile, here we look at the pairs with 350-plus partnerships in Duleep Trophy history.

#1 409 - Laxman & Dravid Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman came together in the third innings for South Zone in the 2001 clash against the West Zone in Surat. They added 409 runs for the third wicket. This is still the highest-ever partnership in Duleep Trophy history and was achieved across more than 92 overs. Laxman scored a stunning 217 runs off 282 balls, while Dravid made 188 runs off 292 balls. Their efforts meant SEZ finished at 595/4d in the drawn affair.

#2 381 - Sehwag & Nayyar At number two, we have former North Zone batters Rajeev Nayyar and Virender Sehwag, who were brilliant in the 1999 Agartala match against the South Zone. Batting first, NOZ were reeling at 149/4 when Sehwag arrived to join Nayyar. The duo tormented the SEZ bowlers with a 381-run stand. While Sehwag dominated the stand with a 274-run knock off just 327 balls, Nayyar managed 118 from 469 deliveries. NOZ finished at 589/10 in the drawn game.