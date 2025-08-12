ICC WT20I Rankings: Annabel Sutherland becomes top-ranked bowler
What's the story
Australia's all-rounder Annabel Sutherland has reached the summit of the ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings. This comes after her closest competitors, including Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal, have struggled with their form. Despite not playing a WT20I since March, Sutherland retained her rating of 736 points. This helped her displace Iqbal to take the top spot. Meanwhile, India's Deepti Sharma now occupies the second place on this list.
Ranking shift
Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal drops to joint-second
Sutherland last played a WT20I during the New Zealand series in March. Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Iqbal has dropped a place to joint-second with India's Deepti. Both Iqbal and Deepti now own 732 rating points. While the Indian all-rounder fared well in the England series, Iqbal managed just three wickets against Ireland. Notably, Pakistan lost the WT20I series 1-2 in Dublin earlier this month.
Information
ICC Women's T20I bowling Rankings
WT20I Bowling Rankings: Annabel Sutherland (736), Deepti Sharma (732), Sadia Iqbal (732), Sophie Ecclestone (727), Lauren Bell (714), Georgia Wareham (704), Charlie Dean (704), Afy Fletcher (702), Nashra Sandhu (700), and Nonkululeko Mlaba (696).
Rising star
Ireland's Orla Prendergast rises
Ireland's Orla Prendergast has moved to sixth among WT20I all-rounders, after an impressive series against Pakistan. She scoring 144 runs besides taking four wickets in Ireland's WT20I series win. Along with Prendergast, Ireland's Laura Delany and Rebecca Stokell also made strides in the rankings, moving up to joint 50th and 77th respectively among batters. Pakistan's Muneeba Ali (32nd) and Fatima Sana (59th) made significant progress despite their team's defeat in the series against Ireland.