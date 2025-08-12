Annabel Sutherland last played a WT20I in March this year

ICC WT20I Rankings: Annabel Sutherland becomes top-ranked bowler

By Parth Dhall 04:33 pm Aug 12, 202504:33 pm

Australia's all-rounder Annabel Sutherland has reached the summit of the ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings. This comes after her closest competitors, including Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal, have struggled with their form. Despite not playing a WT20I since March, Sutherland retained her rating of 736 points. This helped her displace Iqbal to take the top spot. Meanwhile, India's Deepti Sharma now occupies the second place on this list.