Shubman Gill named ICC Player of the Month for July

Indian Test team captain Shubman Gill has been awarded the ICC Player of the Month award for July. The 25-year-old cricketer had a stellar run in his debut series as Test captain, scoring a total of 567 runs at an average of 94.50 in July. The tally includes a double century and two centuries, making him the leading run-scorer of the period. Here are further details.

Record-breaking run Gill's stellar run in Test series against England Gill was instrumental in India's record-breaking win at Edgbaston, scoring a monumental 269. He further slammed 161 in the second innings. The young cricketer expressed his happiness at being named the ICC Player of the Month for July, saying it was special as it came during his first Test series as captain. "The double ton in Birmingham is obviously something I will cherish forever," he said, adding that it would be one of the highlights of his England tour.

Leadership insights It was a learning experience, says Gill Gill also reflected on his captaincy during the Test series against England, calling it a learning experience. He praised the outstanding performances from both sides and thanked the jury for selecting him for this award. "I would like to thank the jury for selecting me for this award and my teammates who have been with me during this exciting series," Gill said after receiving the prestigious honor.

DYK Gill was India's Player of the Series Gill ended the 2025 Test tour of England with 754 runs. He averaged 75.40, having slammed four hundreds. Gill now has the second-most runs by a captain in a Test series. As the series ended in a 2-2 draw, Gill was named the Indian Player of the Series. The Indian captain was adjudged by England head coach Brendon McCullum.