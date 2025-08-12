Anthropic offers Claude AI to US government for just $1

Anthropic , a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, has announced its decision to provide Claude for Enterprise and Claude for Government, to all three branches of the US government . The offer is being made at a nominal price of $1 per agency for a year. This move comes as part of Anthropic's strategy to strengthen ties with policymakers and regulators in the country in recent months.

Strategic alliance Partnership with GSA Anthropic has partnered with the US General Services Administration (GSA) to provide its technology to participating agencies in the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial branches. The company is also offering technical support to help these agencies implement its AI technology. "America's AI leadership requires that our government institutions have access to the most capable, secure AI tools available," said Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic.

Market competition Competition for government contracts The race for US government customers has heated up in recent months. In June, Anthropic launched a set of Claude Gov models specifically designed for US national security customers. The following month, the US Department of Defense announced contract awards of up to $200 million for AI development at Anthropic, Google, OpenAI and Elon Musk's xAI.