Windows 11 gets taskbar apps to make office work easier
What's the story
Microsoft has announced the rollout of its new lightweight taskbar apps, specifically designed for Microsoft 365 users on Windows 11. The innovative "companion" apps will launch automatically at startup, giving users instant access to contacts, file search capabilities, and calendar events directly from their Windows taskbar. The move is part of Microsoft's ongoing effort to enhance user experience and productivity on its platforms.
App details
People companion app
The new companion apps, as Microsoft calls them, are designed to provide seamless access to a range of Microsoft 365 features. The People companion lets users browse an organizational chart and look up any colleague in their company. It also permits them to start a Teams message or call with the contact or email them directly from the taskbar.
Productivity boost
File Search and Calendar
The File Search companion app is another major addition, allowing users to search for Microsoft 365 files directly from the Windows 11 taskbar. You can look up files by name, author, or other keywords across OneDrive, SharePoint, Teams, and Outlook. The Calendar app gives a quick view of your Microsoft 365 calendar right from the taskbar, where you can see upcoming events or join meetings with just a click.
Process
Installation and blocking options
The new companion apps will be automatically installed on any Windows 11 system with Microsoft 365 apps already installed. However, IT admins have the option to block these apps from installing automatically. End users can also prevent them from launching at startup if they don't want them running in the background all the time.