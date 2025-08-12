Windows 11 gets taskbar apps to make office work easier

Microsoft has announced the rollout of its new lightweight taskbar apps, specifically designed for Microsoft 365 users on Windows 11 . The innovative "companion" apps will launch automatically at startup, giving users instant access to contacts, file search capabilities, and calendar events directly from their Windows taskbar. The move is part of Microsoft's ongoing effort to enhance user experience and productivity on its platforms.

App details People companion app The new companion apps, as Microsoft calls them, are designed to provide seamless access to a range of Microsoft 365 features. The People companion lets users browse an organizational chart and look up any colleague in their company. It also permits them to start a Teams message or call with the contact or email them directly from the taskbar.

Productivity boost File Search and Calendar The File Search companion app is another major addition, allowing users to search for Microsoft 365 files directly from the Windows 11 taskbar. You can look up files by name, author, or other keywords across OneDrive, SharePoint, Teams, and Outlook. The Calendar app gives a quick view of your Microsoft 365 calendar right from the taskbar, where you can see upcoming events or join meetings with just a click.