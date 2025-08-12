SpaceX's Starlink to offer mobile connectivity in Ukraine
Ukraine's biggest mobile provider, Kyivstar, has teamed up with SpaceX to test Starlink's direct-to-cell satellite tech—basically letting regular smartphones connect straight to satellites.
The successful trial happened in the Zhytomyr region and is a big win for keeping people connected, especially since Russian attacks have knocked out parts of the usual network.
VEON exploring other satellite projects for future connectivity
Kyivstar plans to roll out Starlink-powered messaging by late 2025, with full mobile internet via satellite expected in early 2026.
This move puts Ukraine at the front of a global trend—more telecoms are looking to space for reliable coverage, especially when ground networks are at risk.
VEON (Kyivstar's parent company) is even exploring other projects like Amazon's Project Kuiper to boost future connectivity.