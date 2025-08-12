Next Article
TecSox Omega TWS earbuds launched: Check features and price
TecSox just rolled out its new Omega true wireless earbuds in India, teaming up with Pop UPI for the launch.
You get Bluetooth 5.3, solid 10mm drivers, and compatibility with both Android and iOS.
Plus, they're sweat and water-resistant—so no worries during workouts or rainy commutes.
TecSox says you'll get up to 30 hours of playtime when you use the charging case.
What about the price and availability?
The Omega TWS earbuds are officially priced at ₹499 on the TecSox website but are going for just ₹399 if you're a Pop UPI user (thanks to an Independence Day offer).
Available in Black or White, they come with a six-month warranty.
This launch adds to TecSox's growing lineup of budget-friendly gadgets like smartwatches and speakers.