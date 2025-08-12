TecSox Omega TWS earbuds launched: Check features and price Technology Aug 12, 2025

TecSox just rolled out its new Omega true wireless earbuds in India, teaming up with Pop UPI for the launch.

You get Bluetooth 5.3, solid 10mm drivers, and compatibility with both Android and iOS.

Plus, they're sweat and water-resistant—so no worries during workouts or rainy commutes.

TecSox says you'll get up to 30 hours of playtime when you use the charging case.