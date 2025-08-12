Apple, Google abused their app market domination, says Australian court

Epic Games has been challenging the fee structure for in-app purchases imposed by Apple and Google in different parts of the world. Earlier this year, the company won a major case against Apple in the US, leading to Fortnite 's return to Apple's US App Store after a five-year absence. The recent ruling could have similar implications for Epic in Australia, as CEO Tim Sweeney hinted at possible return of Epic Games Store and Fortnite on Apple's Australian App Store soon.

Corporate reactions

What did Apple, Google say?

In response to the court's decision, a Google spokesperson said they welcomed rejection of Epic's demands for app stores within the Google Play Store. They also defended other critical security protections that users rely on. However, they disagreed with the court's characterization of their billing policies and practices as well as its findings regarding some historical partnerships. Apple maintained that its app store is the safest way for users to get apps and disagreed with certain aspects of Epic's claims.