Why DGCA has issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo

The DGCA discovered that Category C or critical airfield training for some 1,700 pilots was carried out on non-qualified simulators. This included both pilots-in-command as well as the first officers.

Airline's statement

IndiGo confirms receipt of notice

In response to the DGCA's notice, an IndiGo spokesperson said, "We confirm receipt of a show-cause notice issued by the DGCA pertaining to simulator training of some of our pilots." The spokesperson added that they are in the process of reviewing it and will respond within the stipulated timeline. The airline also emphasized its commitment to maintaining high standards of safety and compliance across its operations.