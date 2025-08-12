Why DGCA has issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo
What's the story
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo over alleged lapses in simulator training for nearly 1,700 pilots. The regulator found that critical airfield training was conducted on simulators not approved for operations at certain airports such as Calicut, Leh, and Kathmandu. IndiGo has confirmed receipt of the notice and is currently reviewing it.
Discrepancies
Pilots-in-command, first officers targeted
The DGCA discovered that Category C or critical airfield training for some 1,700 pilots was carried out on non-qualified simulators. This included both pilots-in-command as well as the first officers.
Airline's statement
IndiGo confirms receipt of notice
In response to the DGCA's notice, an IndiGo spokesperson said, "We confirm receipt of a show-cause notice issued by the DGCA pertaining to simulator training of some of our pilots." The spokesperson added that they are in the process of reviewing it and will respond within the stipulated timeline. The airline also emphasized its commitment to maintaining high standards of safety and compliance across its operations.