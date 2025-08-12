PwC India wants to create 20,000 new jobs by 2030
What's the story
PwC India has announced its ambitious 'Vision 2030' plan, which aims to triple the company's revenue by 2030. The advisory firm also plans to create an additional 20,000 jobs by expanding into tier-2 and tier-3 cities. The strategy focuses on digital transformation, sustainability, risk and regulations, cloud computing and cybersecurity.
Investment strategy
Investment in technology and upskilling
PwC India plans to invest 5% of its annual revenue in technology, innovation, and capability building. The company also intends to spend 1% of its revenue on upskilling employees and partners. "We are focused on building a future-ready workforce by expanding access to learning, prioritizing women in leadership," said Sanjeev Krishnan, Chairperson at PwC India.
Sectoral focus
Focus on 6 key sectors
The growth strategy of PwC India is anchored in six "Go Long" sectors: financial services, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, automotive, technology, and media & telecom. These sectors are seen as the biggest opportunities for transformational impact. Krishnan said the future success of clients in these areas will require a bold reinvention of business models, operations and technology.
Strategic shift
Embracing generative AI and modernizing services
PwC India is evolving from a traditional services company to a more modern and delivery-focused model driven by deep sector expertise and cutting-edge technologies like generative AI. The company sees the period leading up to 2030 as crucial for India to lead, shape, and build its future. "We see growth shifting toward emerging domains, grounded in human needs," Krishnan said.