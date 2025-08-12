SEC seeks to summon Adanis in US court via Hague
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reaching out to India's Ministry of Law and Justice to serve legal summons to Gautam and Sagar Adani.
This is all part of a New York court case, where the SEC alleges there were violations during Adani Green Energy Ltd.'s debt offering back in September 2021.
The agency is using international legal channels—the Hague Service Convention—to get this done.
SEC's complaint filed last year
The SEC filed its complaint in November 2024, hoping to notify the Adanis through official global procedures.
Even after sending notices and following up this April and June, they still haven't completed the process.
As of August 11, 2025, the SEC told the court they're still working with Indian authorities and will keep everyone updated on any progress.