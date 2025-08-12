Nazara Technologies's revenue almost doubles in April-June 2025
Nazara Technologies, the Mumbai-based gaming and sports media company, just pulled off a huge jump—its operating revenue almost doubled to ₹499 crore in April-June 2025 compared to last year.
Profits also shot up, reaching ₹51 crore for the quarter, according to their latest numbers shared with the NSE.
Gaming, e-sports, and ad tech drive revenue growth
Most of Nazara's cash this quarter came from gaming (48%), e-sports (31%), and ad tech (21%). They also made gains from financial assets, pushing total revenue to ₹576 crore.
But it wasn't all smooth sailing: expenses more than doubled, mainly because content costs rose, employee benefits grew, and marketing spend tripled.
In brief: Other key updates
Nazara has now dropped its stake in Nodwin Gaming below 50%, so Nodwin is officially an "associate" company—but Nazara still holds the biggest share.
As of August 2025, Nazara's stock was trading at ₹1,418 with a market value close to $1.5 billion.