Jindal Steel's Q1 profit rises 12% to ₹1,496 crore Business Aug 12, 2025

Jindal Steel Ltd kicked off FY26 with a net profit of ₹1,496 crore for April-June, up nearly 12% from last year and well above what analysts expected.

But while profits climbed, revenue actually dropped almost 10% to ₹12,294 crore compared to the same quarter last year.