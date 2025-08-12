Next Article
Jindal Steel's Q1 profit rises 12% to ₹1,496 crore
Jindal Steel Ltd kicked off FY26 with a net profit of ₹1,496 crore for April-June, up nearly 12% from last year and well above what analysts expected.
But while profits climbed, revenue actually dropped almost 10% to ₹12,294 crore compared to the same quarter last year.
EBITDA beats forecasts
Jindal Steel Ltd's operating earnings (EBITDA) rose to ₹3,005 crore—beating forecasts—and margins improved to 24.4%.
Production and sales volumes were down this quarter, but exports got a boost, jumping from 3% to 7%.
Meanwhile, Jindal Steel Ltd is pushing ahead with big projects like its Angul plant expansion and new facilities aimed at making more value-added steel products.