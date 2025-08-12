Next Article
India proposes national minerals trading exchange
India just took a big step to shake up how minerals and metals are traded—by proposing a national minerals trading exchange.
If the bill passes, this new platform will operate under rules set by the central government for buying and selling minerals across the country, keep detailed records of all trades, and put safeguards in place to stop insider trading or market manipulation.
Aim is to boost transparency and efficiency in mineral trading
This move builds on earlier recommendations to create an iron ore exchange, which is key for setting fair prices in industries like steelmaking.
The goal? More transparency, fewer unfair practices, and a smoother market for everyone involved.
If it goes through, it could make mineral trading in India much more reliable and open.