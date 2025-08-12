Dr. Agarwal's Health Care reports 38% jump in net profit

The company opened 13 new centers this quarter

The company performed almost 79,000 surgeries this quarter, up 16% from last year, and saw EBITDA climb nearly 29%.

They also opened 13 new centers—including their first in Delhi—bringing their total network to 249 across India and expanding into even more states and union territories.

Plus, they're growing abroad too, now running 19 facilities in nine African countries.