Next Article
Dr. Agarwal's Health Care reports 38% jump in net profit
Dr. Agarwal's Health Care just pulled off a big win this quarter, more than doubling its net profit to ₹38 crore for April-June 2025 (Q1FY26).
Revenue jumped 20.8% to ₹487 crore, with most of it—nearly 79%—coming from healthcare services rather than product sales.
The company opened 13 new centers this quarter
The company performed almost 79,000 surgeries this quarter, up 16% from last year, and saw EBITDA climb nearly 29%.
They also opened 13 new centers—including their first in Delhi—bringing their total network to 249 across India and expanding into even more states and union territories.
Plus, they're growing abroad too, now running 19 facilities in nine African countries.