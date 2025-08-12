Next Article
US stocks rise as inflation data aligns with forecasts
Wall Street kicked off Tuesday on a positive note after July 2025's inflation numbers landed right where experts predicted.
This has investors feeling upbeat, since steady inflation could mean the Federal Reserve is more likely to cut interest rates next month—a move that is generally understood to make borrowing cheaper and can boost the economy.
Nasdaq gains over 120 points
The main stock indexes all climbed: the Dow Jones edged up 0.17% to 44,050, the S&P 500 rose 0.34% to 6,395, and the Nasdaq jumped 0.57% to over 21,500.
These gains show that many investors are hopeful about possible rate cuts and what they could mean for spending and business growth across the US.