Sebi's FY26 roadmap: New tech, simpler rules for foreign investors

What's in the plan?

Expect expanded digital processes for promoter groups and big buyers, plus simpler templates for offer documents.

Sebi will also review rules for asset management companies and update how gold and silver ETFs are valued.

An online system is coming soon to keep tabs on broker audits and help prevent unauthorized trades.

The regulator is also looking at easier KYC steps for low-risk investors, new ways to invest, and stronger cybersecurity across the board.