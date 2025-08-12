Vadilal Industries reports 13% dip in net profit Business Aug 12, 2025

Vadilal Industries, the ice-cream brand many of us know, just reported a 13% drop in net profit for April-June 2025—down to ₹67 crore from last year's ₹77 crore.

Interestingly, their revenue actually went up by nearly 9%, reaching ₹505 crore.