Vadilal Industries reports 13% dip in net profit
Vadilal Industries, the ice-cream brand many of us know, just reported a 13% drop in net profit for April-June 2025—down to ₹67 crore from last year's ₹77 crore.
Interestingly, their revenue actually went up by nearly 9%, reaching ₹505 crore.
What led to the profit drop?
So what happened? Operating expenses jumped by 11%, hitting ₹357 crore and putting pressure on profits despite more sales.
With factories in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, Vadilal runs a pretty big operation nationwide.
The company's board is set to meet on September 19 for its Annual General Meeting (AGM).