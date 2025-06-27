Google relaunches 'Ask Photos' AI feature with faster search

Google has announced a major improvement to its AI-powered 'Ask Photos' feature in the Google Photos app. The company had previously halted the rollout of this innovative search tool due to latency and interface issues. Now, it is being rolled out again, promising faster results and a more user-friendly experience for eligible users in the US.

Feature evolution How the 'Ask Photos' feature works The 'Ask Photos' feature, first unveiled at Google I/O 2024, uses AI to let users search their Google Photos library using natural language queries. Now, to make it faster for simple searches like "dogs" or "people," Google is combining the traditional Google Photos search with 'Ask Photos.' This way, while Gemini models work in the background for complex queries, basic image recognition-based results can be delivered quickly.

Improved access The feature lets you conversationally find images and videos The 'Ask Photos' feature replaces the traditional search option in the Google Photos app on Android and iOS. It lets you find images/videos or get information from your library's contents by asking queries in natural language. The company says, "You could search for your license plate number, for example, or the restaurant you visited on a specific birthday." To use this feature, users must be 18 years or older and have their Google Account language set to English (United States).