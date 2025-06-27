Google relaunches 'Ask Photos' AI feature with faster search
What's the story
Google has announced a major improvement to its AI-powered 'Ask Photos' feature in the Google Photos app. The company had previously halted the rollout of this innovative search tool due to latency and interface issues. Now, it is being rolled out again, promising faster results and a more user-friendly experience for eligible users in the US.
Feature evolution
How the 'Ask Photos' feature works
The 'Ask Photos' feature, first unveiled at Google I/O 2024, uses AI to let users search their Google Photos library using natural language queries. Now, to make it faster for simple searches like "dogs" or "people," Google is combining the traditional Google Photos search with 'Ask Photos.' This way, while Gemini models work in the background for complex queries, basic image recognition-based results can be delivered quickly.
Improved access
The feature lets you conversationally find images and videos
The 'Ask Photos' feature replaces the traditional search option in the Google Photos app on Android and iOS. It lets you find images/videos or get information from your library's contents by asking queries in natural language. The company says, "You could search for your license plate number, for example, or the restaurant you visited on a specific birthday." To use this feature, users must be 18 years or older and have their Google Account language set to English (United States).
Feature improvement
Gemini AI model powers 'Ask Photos'
The 'Ask Photos' feature is powered by Google's Gemini AI models, allowing users to ask complex questions for photo retrieval. However, earlier this month, a member of the Google Photos team acknowledged that the feature was not up to the mark in terms of latency, quality and user experience. In response to user feedback, Google has now improved the feature for faster results.