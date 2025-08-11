Tata will soon offer satellite internet services in India

Tata Group 's satellite communication arm, Nelco Limited, has partnered with Eutelsat to bring OneWeb's low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity services to India . The collaboration will provide secure and low-latency internet access across land, sea and air. The service will cover the entire Indian landmass, territorial waters, and remote areas for government and enterprise applications.

Strategic alliance Partnership aims to strengthen India's digital infrastructure The partnership with Eutelsat is a major step toward strengthening India's digital infrastructure and bolstering national security. It aims to provide reliable connectivity to underserved and hard-to-reach areas of the country. Nelco has said it is ready to launch the service as soon as OneWeb's LEO network becomes commercially available in India.

CEO statement Nelco's strategy for multi-orbit satellite connectivity P J Nath, MD and CEO of Nelco, called the partnership "a significant step" toward providing high-speed and secure communications for critical sectors. He said it reflects their strategy to offer comprehensive multi-orbit satellite connectivity services to advance India's digital ecosystem, and support its strategic communication needs.