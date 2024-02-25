This enhances user experience and streamlines photo sharing

Google Photos Android 14 share sheet expands to more Pixels

By Akash Pandey 02:01 pm Feb 25, 202402:01 pm

What's the story Google Photos is bringing its native Android 14 share sheet to more Pixel phones, offering a smoother sharing experience with app-specific actions. Initially launched in October for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the update is now accessible on all Pixel phones running Google Photos version 6.71. This replaces the custom implementation that was previously in place.

Next Article

Upgrades

New features in Android 14 share sheet

The revamped "Sharing Image" sheet in Google Photos now includes a preview with support for multiple images. Users can access a carousel of actions such as Create Link, Send in Photos, Add to Album, and Create Album. Following this, the usual Direct Share targets and app grid can be scrolled up to access. The Android 14 share sheet replaces the older custom version that featured a "Send in Google Photos" carousel and shortcuts for creating new groups.

Scenario

Limited availability and additional updates

Although the Android 14 Google Photos share sheet has expanded to more Pixel phones, it is not yet available on the Pixel Tablet or Samsung phones running Android 14. Alongside the share sheet update, Google is also introducing auto-grouping stacks and a system photo picker with Google Photos support more widely. These updates aim to improve the user experience and simplify photo sharing across devices and platforms.