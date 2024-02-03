Samsung is offering users alternative options for AI assistants

Samsung smart TVs to lose Google Assistant starting March

By Akash Pandey 09:22 pm Feb 03, 202409:22 pm

What's the story Samsung has revealed that starting March 1, 2024, Google Assistant will no longer be accessible on its smart TVs due to a shift in Google's policy, per its support page. The specifics of the policy alteration were not disclosed. However, the change impacts all 2021 and 2022 Smart TV models, 2020 8K and 4K QLED TVs, 2020 Crystal UHD TVs, and 2020 Lifestyle TVs (Frame, Serif, Terrace, and Sero).

Next Article

Alternate options

Alternative AI assistants on Samsung TVs

With Google Assistant leaving Samsung smart TVs, the company is providing alternative AI assistant options for users. The SmartThings app enables TV control through Android phones, and Samsung has added Matter support to SmartThings for compatibility with more devices. Samsung's AI assistant, Bixby, remains available on its smart TVs and Galaxy phones. Additionally, Amazon's AI Alexa can be used on Samsung TVs from 2020 to 2023 models, but it requires a setup process.

Announcement

Google Assistant's removed features

Google Assistant's removal from Samsung smart TVs aligns with Google's recent announcement of discontinuing Assistant's 17 underused features before integrating it with Bard. Among the features being removed are setting or using media/music/radio alarms on Assistant-enabled devices and sending an email or audio/video message via voice commands. Moreover, Assistant will no longer be present in the Search bar widget due to these changes. Google described these features as "under-utilized," yet their removal will impact those who made use of them.