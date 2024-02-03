Samsung asserts the issue is with the software of the car models

Samsung S24 series facing Android Auto issues in select cars

By Akash Pandey 07:34 pm Feb 03, 2024

What's the story Samsung's latest flagship smartphone lineup, the Galaxy S24 series, is facing some hiccups with Android Auto. The problem is affecting several Volkswagen, SEAT, and SKODA car models. The issue, as mentioned on Samsung's United Kingdom (UK) support page, is not with the phone or Google's software but with the vehicle's software. The car manufacturers are currently working on updates to fix this problem.

Troubleshooting tips for affected users

Samsung has suggested several troubleshooting steps for Galaxy S24 users experiencing Android Auto connectivity issues. These include checking the car's settings, trying a different USB cable, updating the Android Auto app, and looking for system updates on Galaxy S24 series models. Notably, Samsung pointed out that Volkswagen cars have a compatibility issue with hotspot connections as a result of a change in IP address assignment since the Android 11 update.

Firmware update might fix Volkswagen issues

To address the compatibility issue between Volkswagen cars and Android hotspots, a firmware update might already be available from dealers. Samsung has confirmed that updating the vehicle's firmware can resolve this problem, potentially improving Android Auto connectivity for Volkswagen drivers. Meanwhile, Volkswagen, Skoda, and SEAT are all working on software updates for the affected vehicles. The updates are expected to arrive soon.

Previous Android Auto problems with Samsung devices

This isn't the first time Samsung devices have run into trouble with Android Auto. Last year's Galaxy S23 series faced similar issues after its launch, and Samsung's recent Android 14 update also caused problems for users with Android Auto. In December 2023, a One UI 6 update led to wireless connectivity issues between Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22 devices and users' cars, forcing them to use USB-C cables instead of the hands-free method.