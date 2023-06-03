Expected features of the 2023 SKODA SUPERB full-size sedan
SKODA is gearing up to reveal the fourth generation of its flagship offering, the SUPERB for the global markets in late 2023. In the latest development, a production-ready mule of the sedan was spotted doing test runs, albeit in a heavily camouflaged avatar. The new-generation model will be longer and wider than before. Here's what we can expect from the upcoming car.
Why does this story matter?
- The original SKODA SUPERB made its debut in 1934 as a full-size sedan. It had a successful run till 1949.
- The moniker regained popularity in 2001 after it was re-introduced in a modern avatar by the Czech carmaker. Since then, the car has spawned three generations.
- Now, the company is gearing up to reveal its fourth-generation form to capture the premium sedan market.
The sedan will flaunt butterfly grille and all-LED lighting setup
The 2023 SKODA SUPERB will retain the overall silhouette of the current model. The sedan will feature a long and sculpted hood, a signature butterfly grille, sleek LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, a wide air dam, a sloping roofline, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and new-age designer alloy wheels. At the rear end, the new-generation car will flaunt wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna.
It will feature a panoramic sunroof and a head-up display
The interiors of the fourth-generation SKODA SUPERB are under wraps. However, we expect the flagship sedan to feature a spacious cabin with a minimalist dashboard design, premium upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a head-up display, a multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a large touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety would be ensured by Level-2 ADAS functions.
It will be backed by hybrid powertrains
SKODA is yet to reveal the technical details of the upcoming SUPERB. However, we expect the car to be offered with a range of strong-hybrid and mild-hybrid powertrains to showcase the brand's commitment to a green future.
How much will the 2023 SKODA SUPERB cost?
SKODA is expected to disclose the pricing and availability details of the new-generation SUPERB at its launch event, sometime in late 2023. We expect the flagship full-size sedan to carry a premium over the current-generation model, which starts at Rs. 34.19 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The updated model will likely arrive on our shores in early 2024, after its global unveiling.