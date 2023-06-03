Auto

Expected features of the 2023 SKODA SUPERB full-size sedan

Jun 03, 2023

2023 SKODA SUPERB will be backed by hybrid powertrains. Representative image (Photo credit: SKODA)

SKODA is gearing up to reveal the fourth generation of its flagship offering, the SUPERB for the global markets in late 2023. In the latest development, a production-ready mule of the sedan was spotted doing test runs, albeit in a heavily camouflaged avatar. The new-generation model will be longer and wider than before. Here's what we can expect from the upcoming car.

Why does this story matter?

The original SKODA SUPERB made its debut in 1934 as a full-size sedan. It had a successful run till 1949.

The moniker regained popularity in 2001 after it was re-introduced in a modern avatar by the Czech carmaker. Since then, the car has spawned three generations.

Now, the company is gearing up to reveal its fourth-generation form to capture the premium sedan market.

The sedan will flaunt butterfly grille and all-LED lighting setup

The 2023 SKODA SUPERB will retain the overall silhouette of the current model. The sedan will feature a long and sculpted hood, a signature butterfly grille, sleek LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, a wide air dam, a sloping roofline, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and new-age designer alloy wheels. At the rear end, the new-generation car will flaunt wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna.

It will feature a panoramic sunroof and a head-up display

The interiors of the fourth-generation SKODA SUPERB are under wraps. However, we expect the flagship sedan to feature a spacious cabin with a minimalist dashboard design, premium upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a head-up display, a multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a large touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety would be ensured by Level-2 ADAS functions.

It will be backed by hybrid powertrains

SKODA is yet to reveal the technical details of the upcoming SUPERB. However, we expect the car to be offered with a range of strong-hybrid and mild-hybrid powertrains to showcase the brand's commitment to a green future.

How much will the 2023 SKODA SUPERB cost?

SKODA is expected to disclose the pricing and availability details of the new-generation SUPERB at its launch event, sometime in late 2023. We expect the flagship full-size sedan to carry a premium over the current-generation model, which starts at Rs. 34.19 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The updated model will likely arrive on our shores in early 2024, after its global unveiling.