Should Renault bring the 2024 Espace SUV to India

Apr 02, 2023

The Renault Espace is now in its sixth-generation (Photo credit: Renault)

French automaker Renault unveiled its 2024 Espace SUV last week. Its bookings will commence this spring. As for highlights, the car has an elegant appearance, a spacious cabin with a bevy of tech-based features, and a hybrid powertrain. It allows the vehicle to hit a top speed of 175km/h. So, should the brand bring the four-wheeler to India? Let us find out.

The car has C-shaped headlamps and 20-inch wheels

The 2024 Renault Espace has a lengthy hood, sleek headlights with C-shaped DRLs, a grille with a chrome strip, and a wide air dam. It is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, black pillars, sharp body lines, and 19/20-inch multi-spoke wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, a full-width taillamp with C-shaped ends, and a black bumper grace the rear end.

It sprints from 0-100km/h in 8.8 seconds

The new Renault Espace packs a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol engine linked to two electric motors. The setup delivers a combined output of 199hp/205Nm. The powertrain allows the vehicle to hit a top speed of 175km/h and sprint from 0-100km/h in 8.8 seconds.

The SUV gets 7 seats and a glass roof

The 2024 Renault Espace packs a spacious 7-seater cabin with three rows of seats, a massive glass roof, two Type-C ports, a wireless charging pad, a powered tailgate, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses an optional 9.3-inch head-up display, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 12.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags.

2024 Renault Espace: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability information of the 2024 Renault Espace in India will only be known after an official announcement. However, if it comes here, it might carry a price tag of around Rs. 35 lakh (ex-showroom).

Should the Espace be introduced here?

The 2024 Renault Espace is lighter and more spacious in comparison to its predecessor. It offers the perfect combination of good looks, excellent ride quality, and great performance. The demand for long-wheelbase SUVs in India is steadily growing and Renault will do well to bring it here. On its arrival, it will rival models from Mahindra, MG Motor, and Tata Motors, among others.