2023 Hyundai VERNA to enter production soon: What to expect
The new-generation Hyundai VERNA will head to production in India this March. The company plans to manufacture 70,000 units annually, most of which will be exported. The car will have a refreshed look and a spacious cabin with ADAS features. It will be retailed as a petrol-only model. So, what will the upcoming sedan offer? Here's what we know so far.
Why does this story matter?
- Hyundai is giving the next-generation VERNA a thorough upgrade instead of a simple facelift.
- The car will cater to both domestic as well as international markets and is likely to draw the attention of a lot of buyers.
- In our country, the sedan will rival the likes of the SKODA SLAVIA, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and the Volkswagen Virtus.
The car will have a tapered roof and alloy rims
The new Hyundai VERNA will have an ELANTRA-inspired design with a tapered roof, a lengthy bonnet, and a wide grille that will merge with the sleek headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by ORVMs, chromed elements on the C-pillars, and dual-tone alloy wheels. A raked windscreen and wrap-around LED taillamps should be available on the rear end.
It will be offered with 2 petrol engines
The upcoming Hyundai VERNA should run on a 115hp, 1.5-liter, naturally aspirated petrol engine and a new 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill. No diesel engines will be offered due to the soon-to-be-implemented RDE emission norms.
The vehicle might get a dual-screen infotainment setup
The 2023 Hyundai VERNA is expected to have a spacious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, USB chargers, keyless entry, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should house an IONIQ 5-like dual-screen infotainment setup with support for the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.
2023 Hyundai VERNA: Pricing and availability
Hyundai will disclose the pricing and availability details of the 2023 VERNA in India at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom).