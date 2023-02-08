Auto

2023 Hyundai VERNA to enter production soon: What to expect

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 08, 2023, 03:22 pm 2 min read

2023 Hyundai VERNA will be a petrol-only model. Representative image (Photo credit: Hyundai)

The new-generation Hyundai VERNA will head to production in India this March. The company plans to manufacture 70,000 units annually, most of which will be exported. The car will have a refreshed look and a spacious cabin with ADAS features. It will be retailed as a petrol-only model. So, what will the upcoming sedan offer? Here's what we know so far.

Why does this story matter?

Hyundai is giving the next-generation VERNA a thorough upgrade instead of a simple facelift.

The car will cater to both domestic as well as international markets and is likely to draw the attention of a lot of buyers.

In our country, the sedan will rival the likes of the SKODA SLAVIA, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and the Volkswagen Virtus.

The car will have a tapered roof and alloy rims

The new Hyundai VERNA will have an ELANTRA-inspired design with a tapered roof, a lengthy bonnet, and a wide grille that will merge with the sleek headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by ORVMs, chromed elements on the C-pillars, and dual-tone alloy wheels. A raked windscreen and wrap-around LED taillamps should be available on the rear end.

It will be offered with 2 petrol engines

The upcoming Hyundai VERNA should run on a 115hp, 1.5-liter, naturally aspirated petrol engine and a new 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill. No diesel engines will be offered due to the soon-to-be-implemented RDE emission norms.

The vehicle might get a dual-screen infotainment setup

The 2023 Hyundai VERNA is expected to have a spacious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, USB chargers, keyless entry, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should house an IONIQ 5-like dual-screen infotainment setup with support for the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

2023 Hyundai VERNA: Pricing and availability

Hyundai will disclose the pricing and availability details of the 2023 VERNA in India at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom).