Auto

Hyundai VENUE N Line revealed; launch slated for September 6

Hyundai VENUE N Line revealed; launch slated for September 6

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 25, 2022, 03:06 pm 2 min read

Hyundai VENUE N Line can be booked by paying Rs. 21,000 (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has revealed the N Line version of its VENUE compact SUV in India. It can be booked against a payment of Rs. 21,000 and shall be launched on September 6. As for the highlights, the model has an eye-catching look and a spacious cabin loaded with tech-based features. It is backed by a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 118hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hyundai VENUE N Line is a sportier-looking version of the standard VENUE and comes with minor performance tweaks.

The model is geared toward younger buyers and is expected to raise the appeal of the VENUE in our market. It has received a warm response from critics and buyers alike ever since its launch in 2021.

The four-wheeler rivals the Kia Sonet and Tata Nexon.

Exteriors The car has 16-inch wheels and chromed grille

Hyundai VENUE N Line has a lengthy hood, sleek LED headlights, a dark chrome-finished grille, and red accents on the bumpers. It is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels with 'N' logos on the hub caps. A shark-fin antenna, a full-width taillamp, and dual exhaust tips grace the rear. It comes in five colors including Polar White and Thunder Blue.

Information Three driving modes are on offer

Hyundai VENUE N Line is fueled by a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 118hp/172Nm. The motor is linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The car also gets three driving modes: Normal, Eco, and Sport.

Interiors The vehicle gets dual airbags and dash camera

Hyundai VENUE N Line has a spacious blacked-out cabin with red accents, 'N' motifs on the gearbox and headrests, a dash camera, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster, a reverse parking camera, and a touchscreen infotainment system. Dual airbags, electronic stability control, hill-assist control, and vehicle stability management (VSM) ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information Hyundai VENUE N Line: Pricing and availability

In India, the Hyundai VENUE N Line compact SUV is tipped to sport a price figure of around Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be up for grabs in two variants: N6 and N8.

Poll If not the Hyundai VENUE N Line, which car will you buy?