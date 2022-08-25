Hyundai VENUE N Line revealed; launch slated for September 6
Hyundai has revealed the N Line version of its VENUE compact SUV in India. It can be booked against a payment of Rs. 21,000 and shall be launched on September 6. As for the highlights, the model has an eye-catching look and a spacious cabin loaded with tech-based features. It is backed by a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 118hp of power.
- Hyundai VENUE N Line is a sportier-looking version of the standard VENUE and comes with minor performance tweaks.
- The model is geared toward younger buyers and is expected to raise the appeal of the VENUE in our market. It has received a warm response from critics and buyers alike ever since its launch in 2021.
- The four-wheeler rivals the Kia Sonet and Tata Nexon.
Hyundai VENUE N Line has a lengthy hood, sleek LED headlights, a dark chrome-finished grille, and red accents on the bumpers. It is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels with 'N' logos on the hub caps. A shark-fin antenna, a full-width taillamp, and dual exhaust tips grace the rear. It comes in five colors including Polar White and Thunder Blue.
Hyundai VENUE N Line is fueled by a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 118hp/172Nm. The motor is linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The car also gets three driving modes: Normal, Eco, and Sport.
Hyundai VENUE N Line has a spacious blacked-out cabin with red accents, 'N' motifs on the gearbox and headrests, a dash camera, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster, a reverse parking camera, and a touchscreen infotainment system. Dual airbags, electronic stability control, hill-assist control, and vehicle stability management (VSM) ensure the safety of the passengers.
In India, the Hyundai VENUE N Line compact SUV is tipped to sport a price figure of around Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be up for grabs in two variants: N6 and N8.