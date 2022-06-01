Auto

Hyundai VENUE (facelift), launching June 16, previewed in design sketches

Hyundai VENUE (facelift), launching June 16, previewed in design sketches

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 01, 2022, 03:34 pm 2 min read

2022 Hyundai VENUE's engine options will remain the same as the outgoing model (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Japanese automaker Hyundai is gearing up to launch the facelifted version of the VENUE in India. Now, the company has announced that the four-wheeler will be introduced on June 16. The company is yet to begin the official bookings for the car, but select dealerships have commenced unofficial pre-bookings for a token amount of Rs. 11,000. Hyundai has also released its design sketches.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hyundai had first launched the VENUE in India in 2019. Since then, the SUV has remained unchanged for three years.

However, things are about to change with this mid-life facelift. With a revamped exterior and an improved interior, the VENUE is expected to challenge its rivals in the compact SUV segment.

It will rival the likes of Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Kia Sonet.

Exteriors The SUV will feature a 'Parametric Jewel' grille

The 2022 Hyundai VENUE's design language will be in line with that of the TUCSON. It will sport a sculpted hood, a dark chrome grille with 'Parametric Jewel' inserts, revised front and rear bumpers, and a wide air dam. It will be flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs and new alloy wheels. L-shaped taillamps connected by a thin LED strip will grace the rear.

Information The car will be offered with three engine options

Hyundai VENUE (facelift) will be powered by a 1.2-liter, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that makes 82hp/113Nm, a 1.5-liter diesel mill that generates 99hp/240Nm, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that produces 118hp/172Nm. Transmission options will include a 5/6-speed manual, 6-speed torque converter or iMT, and 7-speed DCT.

Interiors The four-wheeler will have ambient lighting and a 10.25-inch touchscreen

The Hyundai VENUE (facelift) will feature a 5-seater cabin with updated upholstery, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, air purifier, ventilated front seats, a Bose sound system, and ambient lighting. It will pack a digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Blue Link connected car technology. For safety, the SUV will have six airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, and ABS.

Information 2022 Hyundai VENUE: Pricing and availability

Hyundai will announce the official pricing and availability details of the VENUE SUV at the time of its launch on June 16. However, we expect it to carry a premium over the outgoing model that starts at Rs. 7.11 lakh (ex-showroom).