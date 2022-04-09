Auto

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (facelift) teased ahead of April 15 launch

The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga can be booked by paying a token amount of Rs. 11,000 (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the facelifted version of its Ertiga MPV on April 15. Now, the company has released a promotional video teasing key features of the car. The updated model of the car will get an all-new grille and bumper, a SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment console, and new transmission. It can be booked by paying an amount of Rs. 11,000.

Context Why does this story matter?

With India's MPV segment gaining more traction day by day, Maruti Suzuki, the country's premier automaker, has decided to upgrade its line-up.

The company will start with the facelifted Ertiga and follow it up with the new XL6. The updates are expected to make the four-wheelers more in tune with changing times.

Their induction into the segment is bound to make the competition interesting.

Exteriors The MPV will get a refreshed grille and bumper

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (facelift) will flaunt a sculpted bonnet, a refreshed Baleno-like grille, a revamped bumper, twin-pod headlamps, fog lamps on the bumper, a blacked-out air dam, and a power antenna. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, sharp body lines, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. A window wiper, a high-mounted stop lamp, and L-shaped wrap-around taillights will be available on the rear.

Information It will run on a 1.5-liter Dual Jet engine

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will draw power from a K-series 1.5-liter, Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with smart hybrid technology. The motor will be linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a new 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox with paddle shifters.

Interiors The four-wheeler will pack a 7.0-inch SmartPlay Pro infotainment panel

The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will get a revised feature list, including a 7.0-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment panel with "Suzuki Connect" connected car technology, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. There might also be some new interior colors and upholstery options for a refreshed appeal. For the safety of passengers, the car should offer multiple airbags, ABS, cruise control, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (facelift): Pricing and availability

Maruti Suzuki will disclose the official pricing and availability details of the facelifted Ertiga at the time of its launch. However, we expect it to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 8.12 lakh (ex-showroom).