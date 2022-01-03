2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno spied in India; launch soon

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 03, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno previewed in spy images

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the facelifted version of the Baleno car in India in the coming months. In the latest development, a test mule of the vehicle has been spied during a TVC shoot, highlighting key details. The pictures suggest that it will have multi-spoke alloy wheels, a chromed window line, and taillights with pod-like graphics.

The Baleno is one of the bestselling cars in Maruti Suzuki's portfolio as well as in the hatchback segment on our shores. The brand has sold two lakh units of the car between October 2020 and November 2021. The car sells 13,000 units on an average per month and goes against rivals such as the Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20.

Exteriors The car will have dual-tone wheels and LED taillights

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno will have a muscular bonnet, a wider grille, sleek LED headlights, and a wide air vent. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and dual-tone alloy wheels with a multi-spoke design. A raked windscreen and split LED taillights with three pod-like graphics will grace the rear. Dimensions-wise, it should have a wheelbase of 2,520mm.

Information Two petrol engine options will be offered

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will be fueled by a 1.2-liter VVT petrol engine that makes 82hp/113Nm or a 1.2-liter DualJet Dual VVT petrol mill that generates 89hp/113Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual and a CVT gearbox.

Interiors The hatchback will get five seats and flat-bottom steering wheel

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will have a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring redesigned aircon vents, a flat-bottom steering wheel, parking sensors, a USB charger, and key-less entry. It will pack a free-standing touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Two airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS, EBD, and crash sensors will ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Pricing and availability

The availability and pricing details of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno in India will be disclosed at its upcoming launch event. However, it should carry a premium over the current model which starts at Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).