Jul 26, 2021

Maruti Suzuki is planning to expand its Swift line-up in India with a new CNG version that could be announced later this year. In the latest development, a test mule of the hatchback has been spied on the roads, carrying emission testing equipment and a sticker on the rear windshield that read 'On Test.' Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will sport LED headlights and a large grille

The Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG will have a muscular hood, a large grille, a wide air dam, and swept-back LED headlights with DRLs. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Vertically positioned taillights and a shark-fin antenna will be available on the rear end of the vehicle. Dimensions-wise, it should have a wheelbase of 2,450mm.

Information

It will be fueled by an 89hp, 1.2-liter engine

The Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine that generates 89hp of power and 113Nm of peak torque. The mill will be mated to a 5-speed manual/automatic gearbox and a CNG kit.

Interiors

Five seats and a power steering wheel will be available

The Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG will have a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, auto climate control, parking sensors, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. It is expected to house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags, crash sensors, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG in India will be announced at the time of launch. For reference, the standard model falls in the Rs. 5.81-8.56 lakh price-bracket (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).