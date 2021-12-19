Auto Prior to unveiling, Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class convertible found testing

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 19, 2021, 10:37 pm

Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class convertible spotted testing

German automaker Mercedes-Benz is expected to unveil its CLE-Class convertible model in the second half of next year. In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been found testing on the roads, revealing important design details. The images indicate that it will have a folding soft-top, a raked windscreen, swept-back headlights, and multi-spoke wheels, among others.

The Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class will serve as a replacement for the coupe and convertible forms of the C-Class and E-Class. Its debut will raise the competition in the luxury segment to a great extent. The premium four-wheeler might also be introduced on our shores if it proves to be a success globally. It will surely attract a lot of buyers.

Exteriors The car will flaunt a wide grille and round taillamps

The Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class will be based on the brand's MRA-2 platform and will have a sloping roofline, a lengthy bonnet, a wide grille, a large air vent, and sleek headlamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by two doors, ORVMs, and multi-spoke wheels. A raked windscreen and circular taillights will grace the rear end of the vehicle.

Mercedes-Benz is yet to reveal the powertrain details of the CLE-Class convertible. However, the vehicle should get mills from the C-Class and E-Class and be available in both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions.

The Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class is expected to have a luxurious cabin, featuring parking sensors, auto climate control, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by multiple airbags, EBD, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, traction control, and ABS. It will also pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities.

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class convertible will be up for grabs in the international markets in 2023. However, details pertaining to the vehicle's availability in India are yet to be disclosed.