Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 10, 2021, 12:10 am

Nissan has introduced a range of benefits worth up to Rs. 1 lakh for its KICKS SUV in the Indian market. Notably, these offers are valid till the end of this month and vary depending upon the variants and location. The discounts can be availed in the form of a cash benefit, an exchange bonus, online booking benefit, and corporate discount. Here's more.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The discounts on Nissan KICKS have been announced in order to clear inventories before the year ends. The offers will also help in increasing the sales of the car this month. The benefits look attractive and customers have a variety of choices to cut down the price of the car by up to Rs. 1 lakh.

Deals A detailed look at the benefits

Nissan KICKS can be bought with a cash discount of up to Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 70,000, and a corporate benefit of Rs. 10,000. Buyers can also book the car online and avail Rs. 5,000 off. The automaker is also providing a 7.99% rate of interest on the SUV. The exchange benefit can be availed only at NIC-enabled dealerships.

Exteriors Nissan KICKS has a wheelbase of 2,673mm

Nissan KICKS features a chrome-surrounded grille, a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out air dam, silvered skid plates, adjustable LED headlights, and sporty-looking taillights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, sharp creases, and 17-inch alloy wheels with black cladding. Dimensions-wise, the vehicle is 4,384mm long, 1,813mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 2,673mm.

Information There are three transmission choices

The Nissan KICKS is available with two engine options: a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol motor that generates 154hp/254Nm and a 1.5-liter petrol mill that produces 105hp/142Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and a CVT automatic gearbox.

Interiors The cabin houses a 'floating' 8.0-inch touchscreen

The Nissan KICKS offers a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a power steering wheel, automatic climate control, rear parking sensors, and keyless entry. It also packs a quad speaker setup and a 'floating' 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the passengers' safety, the vehicle provides dual airbags, an engine immobilizer, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information How much does it cost?

The Nissan KICKS carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 9.5 lakh for the base XL model and goes up to Rs. 14.65 lakh for the XV Premium variant (both prices, ex-showroom).