Published on Nov 03, 2021

MINI is gearing up to launch its fully-electric Cooper SE hatchback in India in the coming weeks but you may not be able to buy it just yet. The company has announced that all the 30 units allotted for India in the first batch have been booked. The car has a retro-inspired look, a premium cabin, and promises a range of up to 270km/charge.

It has a flat roofline and oval headlamps

The MINI Cooper SE electric car is a 3-door model with a chrome-surrounded hexagonal grille, oval LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs, a vent on the hood, and a flat roofline. On the sides, it has blacked-out B-pillars, contrast-colored ORVMs, and 17-inch designer alloy wheels. A power antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, a window wiper, and "Union Jack" taillights are available at the rear.

The car can go from 0-100km/h in 7.3 seconds

The MINI Cooper SE packs a 32.6kWh battery, paired with an electric motor. The powertrain produces an output of 181hp/270Nm and promises a range of up to 270km. The vehicle can sprint from 0-100km/h in 7.3 seconds and has an electronically limited top-speed of 150km/h.

Inside, there is an 8.8-inch infotainment touchscreen

The MINI Cooper SE offers a sporty and premium cabin with Nappa leather upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, a Harman Kardon music system, and a wireless smartphone charger. It also houses a fully-digital instrument console and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. To ensure safety, multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera are expected to be available.

MINI Cooper SE: Pricing and availability

The prices of the all-electric MINI Cooper SE will be announced at the time of its launch in India which will happen soon. It will arrive as a completely built unit and is expected to cost around Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom).