Volkswagen Polo Matte Edition hatchback spotted at dealership; launch soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Oct 04, 2021, 12:15 am

Volkswagen Polo Matte Edition arrives at dealerships

The Volkswagen Polo Matte Edition, which was unveiled back in March, has made its way to dealerships. It should be up for grabs this festive season. As for the highlights, the car flaunts a matte gray paint job but shares its design and interiors with the standard model. It is fueled by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has halogen headlights and alloy wheels

The Volkswagen Polo Matte Edition has a sculpted bonnet, a blacked-out grille, a wide air vent, halogen headlights, and matte gray paintwork. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and silver-colored V-spoke alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper grace the rear. Dimensions-wise, the hatchback has a wheelbase of 2,470mm and a ground clearance of 165mm.

Information

It runs on a 108hp, 1.0-liter engine

The Volkswagen Polo Matte Edition is fueled by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox for handling transmission duties. The motor generates a maximum power of 108hp and a peak torque of 175Nm.

Interiors

The vehicle gets checkered upholstery and dual front airbags

The Volkswagen Polo Matte Edition has a 5-seater blacked-out cabin with a "Climatronic" auto climate control, fabric upholstery in checkered design, a power steering wheel, and power windows. Dual front airbags, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, rear parking sensors, and ABS with EBD ensure the passengers' safety. It also packs a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Mirror Link.

Information

How much will it cost?

In India, the Volkswagen Polo Matte Edition should carry a slight premium over the standard model, which starts at Rs. 6.27 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It will be up for sale this festive season.