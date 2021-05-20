Volkswagen ID.X concept electric hatchback, with 329hp powertrain, unveiled

German automaker Volkswagen has revealed its ID.X concept electric hatchback. It will not enter production but is expected to preview future models. As for the highlights, the one-off vehicle has a futuristic design and comes with neon accents inside and out. It draws power from a twin-motor electric powertrain and can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 5.3 seconds. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car sports a gray paint job and swept-back headlights

The Volkswagen ID.X concept has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, swept-back headlights, and gray paintwork complemented by neon accents. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in low-profile tires. Wrap-around taillights are available on the rear end of the vehicle. In terms of dimensions, the car is 200kg lighter than the regular ID.3.

Interiors

The vehicle houses a 'floating' infotainment console

The Volkswagen ID.X concept has a gray-colored cabin with neon accents on the seats, dashboard, AC vents, as well as the floor. A multifunctional, 3-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel is also available. It houses a large 'floating' infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options and a fully digital driver's display. For safety, it is likely to have multiple airbags and a parking camera.

Performance

It runs on a 329hp all-electric powertrain

The Volkswagen ID.X concept draws power from two electric motors linked to an all-wheel-drive system. The powertrain borrows some parts from the ID.4 GTX and generates a maximum power of 329hp. It also allows the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.3 seconds. Similar to the Golf R, the concept comes with a dedicated drift mode. A lowered suspension setup is also available.

Information

Volkswagen ID.X concept: Availability

The Volkswagen ID.X hatchback is a concept model and will not go into production. However, the brand "will take up many ideas" from it and use them in upcoming production models.