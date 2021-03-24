-
Volkswagen Polo Matt Edition unveiled; to debut this festive seasonLast updated on Mar 24, 2021, 07:10 pm
-
German automaker Volkswagen has unveiled the Matt Edition of its Polo hatchback. It should be launched in India this festive season.
The new variant sports brown matt paintwork but has the same design and interiors as the standard model. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, TSI petrol engine linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
Here are more details.
-
-
Exteriors
The car sports a sleek black grille
-
The Volkswagen Polo Matt Edition has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a sleek grille, a wide air dam, a silvered skid plate, and halogen headlamps.
It is flanked by body-colored B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper are available on the rear.
Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,470mm and a ground clearance of 165mm.
-
Information
It runs on a 108hp, 1.0-liter petrol engine
-
The Volkswagen Polo Matt Edition draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, petrol engine that generates 108hp of power and 175Nm of torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
-
Interior
The vehicle has a feature-packed cabin
-
The Volkswagen Polo Matt Edition has a 5-seater all-black cabin, featuring fabric upholstery in checkered design, a 'Climatronic' automatic air-conditioning system, power windows, and a power steering wheel.
It houses a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Mirror Link, and Apple CarPlay.
For passengers' safety, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and auto-dimming rear-view mirror are available.
-
Information
Volkswagen Polo Matt Edition: Pricing and availability
-
The Volkswagen Polo Matt Edition should debut in India this festive season. As for the pocket-pinch, it should carry some premium over the standard model, which starts at Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).