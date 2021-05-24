Volkswagen Taigo SUV spotted testing sans camouflage; design details revealed

Volkswagen Taigo previewed in spy shots

Volkswagen is expected to unveil its Taigo SUV in Europe in the coming months. In the latest development, a test mule of the car sans camouflage has been found testing on the roads, revealing its key design highlights. The pictures (courtesy Carwale) suggest that it will have a coupe-like roofline, LED headlamps, and thick plastic cladding around the wheel arches. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will sport a minimalist grille

Volkswagen Taigo will be based on the MQB A0 platform similar to the Taigun. It will have a sleek grille with a chrome strip, LED headlights with DRLs, and a bumper housing LED foglamps. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels. Split LED taillamps, a bumper with chrome insert, and a silver faux plate will be available on the rear.

Information

It will run on a TSI engine

The powertrain details of the Volkswagen Taigo are yet to be revealed. However, the company claims that it will be equipped with economical "TSI" engines, which indicates that diesel mills might be given a miss.

Interiors

The vehicle should offer six airbags and a digital cockpit

Volkswagen Taigo is expected to have a spacious cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, a fully digital cockpit, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It is likely to pack an HD touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. For ensuring the passengers' safety, six airbags, adaptive cruise control, and a host of driver assistance systems should be available.

Information

Volkswagen Taigo: Availability

The availability details of the Volkswagen Taigo in Europe will be revealed at the time of its debut in the coming months. However, the SUV is unlikely to make its way to India as the brand will launch its facelifted Taigun and Tiguan here.